Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Earl Gwin


1944 - 2019
Earl Gwin Obituary
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Earl Gwin, 75, of Trussville, who died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Drew Laughlin will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Earl was a 1964 graduate of Etowah High School. He served eight years active duty in the United States Air Force and 25 years in the Air National Guard. He worked at the Birmingham VA Medical Center as head of Biomedical Services for 25 years before his retirement.
He was preceded in death by parents, Earl and Annie Laura Gwin; and sister, Frances Gowens.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pat Gwin; son, Robert Earl (Angela) Gwin; grandchildren, Madison and Annie Kate Gwin; sister, Doris Young; brothers and sister-in-law, Kenneth (Linda) Laughlin and Amos A. Morris Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will meet graveside at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 4, 2019
