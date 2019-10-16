|
|
Earl Sydney Pullin was born 02/04/1936 and passed away at home on 10/13/2019.
Earl was born and raised in West Carroll Parish in northeast Louisiana. After high school, he joined the Navy, and for most of his naval career, he served on the USS Helena. He was a Viet Nam vet. Earl retired from the Navy after 25 years of service to his country, and he and his wife Katherine moved to Gadsden, Alabama. Following his retirement from the Navy, he worked as a furniture salesman, and later was employed by the state of Alabama.
Earl's service to his country and his family were very important to him. He was affectionately called "Uncle Grandpa" by his great-great-nieces and -nephews. He enjoyed family get-togethers, eating at Cracker Barrel, listening to his country music, and visiting with family and friends. Earl was a football fan, especially college football, and he was an avid Alabama football fan. He looked forward all year to that first Alabama football game that signaled the beginning of football season.
Earl was an active member of the Helena Organization and the Cruiser's Association. He enjoyed the opportunity to remain in touch with men who served with him when he was in the Navy through the annual and semi-annual get-togethers.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Pullin and Elsie Williamson Pullin; his wife, Katherine Abel Pullin; his sons, Tommy and Danny White; his brother, Bruce Pullin; sister, Eunice Pullin Roberson; and a niece, Neoma Pullin.
He is survived by his son, Richard Pullin; and his daughter, Cathy Costillo; a niece, Lynda Pullin Thiels; and a nephew, Tommy Pullin and his wife Vicki. He is also survived by four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four great-nieces and -nephews; and 12 great-great-nieces and -nephews; as well as a host of family friends. Earl will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cary Kilgore for his special care of our father and uncle during his illness.
Graveside Services with Military Honors will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 16, 2019