Earline J. Gunnells, 94, died peacefully at Morningside in Raleigh, NC, on June 9, 2020. She was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 65 years, Durward F. Gunnells Jr.
She was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on July 3, 1925. She and Dur were a "Sears, Roebuck" couple, as he worked for Sears. They lived in 14 cities in the southeastern U.S. while with Sears. They were both born and raised in the Gadsden area.
Please see brownwynneraleigh.com for full obituary.
She was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on July 3, 1925. She and Dur were a "Sears, Roebuck" couple, as he worked for Sears. They lived in 14 cities in the southeastern U.S. while with Sears. They were both born and raised in the Gadsden area.
Please see brownwynneraleigh.com for full obituary.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 16, 2020.