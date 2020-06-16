Earline Jordan Gunnells
1925 - 2020
Earline J. Gunnells, 94, died peacefully at Morningside in Raleigh, NC, on June 9, 2020. She was predeceased in 2013 by her husband of 65 years, Durward F. Gunnells Jr.
She was born in Gadsden, Alabama, on July 3, 1925. She and Dur were a "Sears, Roebuck" couple, as he worked for Sears. They lived in 14 cities in the southeastern U.S. while with Sears. They were both born and raised in the Gadsden area.
Please see brownwynneraleigh.com for full obituary.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 16, 2020.
