Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
Earline Smith Obituary
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Earline Smith, 83, of Conyers, Georgia, formerly Gadsden. Reverend Bruce Word will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Mrs. Smith will be remembered as a strong and independent head of family, stubborn but loving. Handworker having retired from Frito-Lay. She was a great cook, big Alabama Football Fan, loved her family, worshipped her grandkids, was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all, and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Smith; and numerous brothers and sisters.
She is survived by daughter, Michelle (Bennie) Wortman; grandchildren, Adrian (Ashley), Kassie (Chris), Makayla; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Rosson, McKinley, Mckinsey, Ryder, Kayley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks for all the prayers and support at our time of need.
The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 1, 2020
