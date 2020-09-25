Mrs. Earnestine B.J. Alexander, 76, Gadsden, passed away on September 18, 2020.

She is survived by: Husband, Lindsey Alexander; Son, Clifford (Theresa) Alexander Sr.; Daughters, Cynthia Alexander and Margaret Stevenson, Debra (Albert) Adair, Cynthia Watson and Vanessa Jones; Sister, Carol Rice; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public viewing will be held from 5-7, Friday, September 25, 2020. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the Mission Baptist Church. Pastor Grady E. Robinson Jr., Eulogist. Burial: Crestwood Cemetery

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home. "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004.

