Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Ed Mobley
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Ed Mobley Obituary
Mr. Ed Mobley, age 76, of Southside, Alabama, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Van Lockridge will officiate. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Ed grew up in North Gadsden. He attended Emma Sansom High School and Jacksonville State University. He worked at Republic Steel and Westinghouse URS Corp.
Ed was a tournament bass fisherman and guide, avid reader and Alabama fan. He loved fishing with his grandchildren, Anna and Ben, attending T-ball games, and watching Alabama football with Bobby.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Harold Mobley; mother, Frances Mobley; sister, Beverly Mobley; brother, Winston Mobley; daughter, Kim Vice; and brother-in-law, Bobby Lowe.
He is survived by his wife, Anita Mobley; daughter, Pam (Gary) Hutchison; granddaughter, Anna Hutchison; great-grandsons, Benjamin and Hendrix; sister-in-law, Carolyn (Jim) Garbe; sister-in-law, Lynne Lowe; uncle, Jerry (Charlene) Mobley; nieces, Brandi Hatfield and Beth Self; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Mullinax, Robbie Rayburn, Eddie Stone, Jerry Mobley, Blake Erwin, and David Schmuck.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Elquis Castillo and Dr. Johnny Wilborn.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the .
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 20, 2019
