Memorial service for Mr. Eddie Dewayne Griffith, 59, of Gadsden, will be held at a later date. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Griffith passed away on March 11, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Willie Lee Griffith; sister, Debbie Griffith.
Left to cherish his memories are his sisters, Janice (Joel) Owen, Sherry (Dr. David) Chandler and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Mr. Griffith was employed at Read Lumber Company for many years. He was of the Christian faith, was an avid Alabama football fan, and he also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 13, 2020