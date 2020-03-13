Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550

Eddie Dewayne Griffith


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie Dewayne Griffith Obituary
Memorial service for Mr. Eddie Dewayne Griffith, 59, of Gadsden, will be held at a later date. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home announcing.
Mr. Griffith passed away on March 11, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jewell and Willie Lee Griffith; sister, Debbie Griffith.
Left to cherish his memories are his sisters, Janice (Joel) Owen, Sherry (Dr. David) Chandler and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Mr. Griffith was employed at Read Lumber Company for many years. He was of the Christian faith, was an avid Alabama football fan, and he also enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -