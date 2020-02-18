|
On the morning of February 17, 2020, Eddie Eugene "Gene" Roberson, of Altoona, passed away at the age of 93. After months of failing health, he died peacefully within his home with his family by his side. He was a lifetime resident of Etowah County and a member of the Attalla Church of Christ.
Gene was born to Noah Houston and Grethel Ann Mayo on March 7, 1926. He was one of nine children. Brother to Frankie Hooks, J.T. Roberson, Lois Hill, Myrtie Gillian Hooks, Chester Roberson, Clara Dease, Cecil Roberson and Travis Roberson.
A childhood accident prevented him from being able to join the military during World War II. Still wanting to serve his country, he began working as an aircraft mechanic and attending Alabama Technical College. There he met the love of his life, Dorothy "Dot" Katherine Roland. In June 1945, they were married, and together they raised two children, Bobby and Vicki. Gene worked at Republic Steel, Gulf State, and Bremlin Group, retiring in 1988 after 44 years.
He was a special man who always knew when to lend a hand, wipe a tear, or make someone laugh. He enjoyed gardening, studying maps, traveling and tinkering around in his garage.
Family was the pivotal essence of Gene's life. He was proud and honored to be our patriarch, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Gene loved nothing more than being with his family, whether that was camping at the lake in Guntersville or on the beach in Panama City Beach, FL. It meant so much to him to have been able to celebrate his and Dot's 70th wedding anniversary in 2015 with their entire family at Panama City Beach, his happy place.
Gene will forever be remembered for his beautiful smile, gentle eyes, his caring heart, loving embrace, and unconditional love for each one of us. He leaves behind his loving wife, who was by his side for 75 years; his son, Bobby Gene; his daughter, Vicki (James) Rhodes; his youngest brother, Travis Roberson; grandchildren, Eddie (Katrina), Sonya (Chris), Tara (Brad), Stephanie (Tim), Jeremiah and Isaiah; great-grandchildren, Kara (Brian), Ryan (Sarah), Taylor, Trey, Evan, Ross, Trevor, Fay Katherine, Maggie, Archer and Clare; and soon-to-be great-great-grandchild, baby Cannon.
We will hold dear in our hearts our fond memories of him, his silly faces, and the many stories he could tell. This gentle, loving, caring, and wonderful man has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be greatly missed. And though our hearts are heavy, we celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
The family would like to thank all the health care professionals from ProHealth Hospice, Ally "Bossy" Hardin and Dr. Courtney Lowe and staff for their great care during the last few of months of his life.
All are welcome for visitation from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel, 625 Gilbert Ferry Road SE, Attalla. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. with Stanley Freeman and Eddie Whitson officiating. Pallbearers will be family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 18, 2020