1/
Eddie L. Pinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie L. Pinson, 85, Gadsden, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.
Eddie leaves to cherish two children, Sharron Nelson Smith of Gadsden, AL, and Eddie Pinson Jr. of Anniston, AL; twin sister, Edna Bush of Gadsden, AL; brother, Rev. Wallace Pinson; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel with burial in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Rev. Scottie Rice officiating.
Arrangements are under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Gadsden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved