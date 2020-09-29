Or Copy this URL to Share

Eddie L. Pinson, 85, Gadsden, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Eddie leaves to cherish two children, Sharron Nelson Smith of Gadsden, AL, and Eddie Pinson Jr. of Anniston, AL; twin sister, Edna Bush of Gadsden, AL; brother, Rev. Wallace Pinson; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel with burial in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Rev. Scottie Rice officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.

