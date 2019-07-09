|
Eddie Luther Hill, 66, passed away on July 6, 2019, at Northside Healthcare in Gadsden.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Crestwood Funeral Home. Rev. Darrell Davis will officiate. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Hill graduated from Gadsden High School in 1971 and from Jacksonville State University in 1975. He was retired from retail and was a past president of the Mall Merchants Association.
He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Jackie and Joel Holcomb.
The family wishes to thank Northside Healthcare and Compassus Hospice for their care.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 9, 2019