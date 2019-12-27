Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Funeral Home
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Floyd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Louise Floyd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith Louise Floyd Obituary
Mrs. Edith Louise Floyd passed away on December 21, 2019. She was a devoted member of the Hokes Bluff community and was loved and adored by many. She was the wife of former Mayor to Hokes Bluff Rufus E. Floyd. They also owned and operated Hokes Bluff Variety Store for many years, where they enjoyed the company of so many of the local residents. Mrs. Floyd loved to cook and often shared a piece of her famous candies, pies and cakes with their customers. At the very least, you would get a sucker from the candy dish no matter your age.
Mrs. Floyd was predeceased by her husband, Rufus; parents, Mr. & Mrs. William H. Persall; and stepson, Thomas E. Floyd.
She leaves behind her stepson, Dr. David Floyd (Pat, deceased); grandchildren, Mike Floyd (Annette), Steve Floyd (Alice), Vicki Floyd Boyd (Charles) and Kay Floyd Moore; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The Family would like to issue a special thanks to the staff of Mountain Cove Assisted Living and their residents who took such good care of Mrs. Louise, she loved you all dearly; and also to the doctors and staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center for all their care.
Casual visitation only will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rufus E. Floyd Library in Hokes Bluff, Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -