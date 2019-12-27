|
|
Mrs. Edith Louise Floyd passed away on December 21, 2019. She was a devoted member of the Hokes Bluff community and was loved and adored by many. She was the wife of former Mayor to Hokes Bluff Rufus E. Floyd. They also owned and operated Hokes Bluff Variety Store for many years, where they enjoyed the company of so many of the local residents. Mrs. Floyd loved to cook and often shared a piece of her famous candies, pies and cakes with their customers. At the very least, you would get a sucker from the candy dish no matter your age.
Mrs. Floyd was predeceased by her husband, Rufus; parents, Mr. & Mrs. William H. Persall; and stepson, Thomas E. Floyd.
She leaves behind her stepson, Dr. David Floyd (Pat, deceased); grandchildren, Mike Floyd (Annette), Steve Floyd (Alice), Vicki Floyd Boyd (Charles) and Kay Floyd Moore; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The Family would like to issue a special thanks to the staff of Mountain Cove Assisted Living and their residents who took such good care of Mrs. Louise, she loved you all dearly; and also to the doctors and staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center for all their care.
Casual visitation only will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rufus E. Floyd Library in Hokes Bluff, Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019