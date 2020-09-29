1/1
Edna Earl Cranford
Edna Earl Cranford, 88, of Gadsden, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Walker's Chapel Cemetery in the Dogtown area. Minister Blake Jones will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct.
Mrs. Cranford was a devout Christian and a longtime member of Rainbow City Church of Christ. A family gathering could include a group of 70 or more, and she loved cooking and visiting with family. She also enjoyed flowers and watching things grow. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by many.
Edna is survived by her children, Rick Cranford (Martha), Elaine Carson (Nathan), Karen Williams (Ray), Keith Cranford (Sara), Alex Cranford (Linda) and Brian Cranford; daughters-in-law, Katherine Cranford and Patricia Cranford; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Reynolds, Doris Freeman, Gail Harris and Peggy Stanfield; brothers, Michael McLeod, Gary McLeod and Jimmy McLeod.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Bernie Cranford; son, Eric Cranford; son, Danny Cranford; parents, Herbert and Alma McLeod; brothers, Marvin McLeod, Jack McLeod, George McLeod, Bertie Roy McLeod; sisters, Louise Nipper and Barbara Nabors; grandchild, Terry Cranford; grandchild, Heath Cranford; and grandchild, Jamey Williams.
The family would like to express special thanks to the people who loved and cared for Edna during her illness, especially Comfort Care Hospice, Joan Reynolds, Linda Reynolds, Doris Freeman and Frankie Manis.
There will be no visitation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Cranford family.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 28, 2020
Keith,Sara and family my thoughts and prayers to you and your family on the loss of your Mom God Bless You during this difficult time
Donna Tate
Friend
