1/
Edna Orlean Early Rowe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Edna Orlean Early Rowe, 93, took her first step on her new journey with the Lord on September 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home with Brother John Dickinson presiding.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Ralph O. Rowe Sr.; and is survived by her children, Ralph Jr. (Brenda) Rowe, Renee (Jim) Franklin and Chris (Deborah) Rowe; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Immediate family will attend her graveside at Williams Southside Cemetery, where she will join her beloved husband.
She was a resident of Gadsden, AL, for 75 years and a member and Sunday School teacher at East Gadsden Baptist Church.
Her life was a testament to God and touched more people than she ever knew. She will be greatly missed.
Sincere thanks to the staff/caregivers at Amedisys for their kind hearts and tender care during her last months.
Flowers may be accepted; or in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital may be made in her memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved