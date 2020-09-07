Mrs. Edna Orlean Early Rowe, 93, took her first step on her new journey with the Lord on September 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Collier-Butler Funeral Home with Brother John Dickinson presiding.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. prior to services.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Ralph O. Rowe Sr.; and is survived by her children, Ralph Jr. (Brenda) Rowe, Renee (Jim) Franklin and Chris (Deborah) Rowe; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Immediate family will attend her graveside at Williams Southside Cemetery, where she will join her beloved husband.
She was a resident of Gadsden, AL, for 75 years and a member and Sunday School teacher at East Gadsden Baptist Church.
Her life was a testament to God and touched more people than she ever knew. She will be greatly missed.
Sincere thanks to the staff/caregivers at Amedisys for their kind hearts and tender care during her last months.
Flowers may be accepted; or in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
may be made in her memory.