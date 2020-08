Or Copy this URL to Share

Edna Peale, 89, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Hospital.

She was preceded in death by parents, Celie and Floyd Duke and Lois Boswell; brother, Osburn Duke (Patsy); and son, Lee Holderfield.

She left behind a brother, Jerrell (Linda); son, Wayne (Judy); daughter, Evondia (Kenneth); and daughter-in-law, Mary; grandchildren, Nanette (Matt), Wayne (Deborah), Brooke, Joey, Sonya (Victor), Kelly (Kelly); great-grandchildren, Tanner, Garret, Aubrie, Laila, Kinsleigh, Hannah, Bailey, Emily, Ethan, Brandon, Colby; 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She loved her family, flowers, gardening, watching birds and her dog (JuJu).

Graveside Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Liberty Cemetery Church (Aroney, AL). Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.

