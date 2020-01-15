|
|
Edna Smith Williams, 88, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, January 17 at Collier-Butler Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the hour of service Friday. Pastors Thom Harrison and Harvey Beck. Burial will be at Hokes Bluff Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John R Williams; parents, Asa R Smith Sr. and Mary Nell Smith; brothers, Asa R Smith Jr. & Nolan L Smith; and son-in-law, Mike Richey.
She is survived by her son, Glen Williams (wife, Felicia); daughter, Tina Williams Richey; grandchildren, Jason Williams, April Williams Gilbert, Amber Richey, Levi Richey, Heith Richey; great-grandchildren, Aliah Gilbert Black (Logan), Lana Williams (Kirby Parham), Anna and Abby Gilbert and Cheyenne and Eli Richey; special chosen family, Sherry Prince, Jeanette Eades, Jeannette Williams, Amanda Richey and Jeff Gilbert; four sisters-in-law; and a huge number of nieces and nephews.
Edna was retired from Belk after many years of working in retail clothing in both downtown Gadsden and the Gadsden Mall. Her favorite things in life were her cats, flowers and plants (blueberries), birds, collecting whatnots, but above all was her love for cooking and having her entire family at her house for Sunday and holiday gatherings. Her joy came from giving, not receiving.
She loved music, loved to sing and was a member of the Immanuel Baptist Choir for years. She loved The Foggy Hollow Bluegrass Gatherin' and always cooked special treats for the backstage area, and all of the bands came to know and love her over the years.
She was a member of Eastern Star, the Hokes Bluff Lions Club, Hokes Bluff Senior Lunches group and enjoyed later life at First United Methodist Church with many friends.
The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Mountain Cove Assisted Living; the nurses and staff of Cherokee Health and Rehab, Alzheimer's Unit and Unit 2; and Compassus Hospice.
You may choose to send flowers, or make a memorial donation to the American .
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Williams family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 15, 2020