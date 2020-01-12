|
|
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Crestwood Funeral Home for Mrs. Edna Townsel, 89, of Gadsden, who passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Rev. David Carroll will officiate. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Townsel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a longtime member of Malone Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Byron (Carren) Townsel; grandsons, Dillon (Michelle) Townsel and Dallas (Heather) Townsel; great-grandsons, Ramsey Townsel, Wilder Townsel, and Xander Townsel; special niece, Judy Baldwin; special cousin, L.W. Tolton; and numerous other extended family and friends.
Mrs. Townsel was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Ray Townsel; parents, Marshall H. Davenport and Lula Ardell Davenport; and her sister, Idalene Autwell.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Townsel, Dallas Townsel, L.W. Tolton, Trint Litteral, Micah Tubb, and R.J. Rampey.
Special thanks to the MICU Unit at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Dr. Akinsanya and staff.
Visitation will be at noon on Tuesday until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 12, 2020