Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Townsel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Townsel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Townsel Obituary
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Crestwood Funeral Home for Mrs. Edna Townsel, 89, of Gadsden, who passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. Rev. David Carroll will officiate. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mrs. Townsel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a longtime member of Malone Baptist Church and she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Byron (Carren) Townsel; grandsons, Dillon (Michelle) Townsel and Dallas (Heather) Townsel; great-grandsons, Ramsey Townsel, Wilder Townsel, and Xander Townsel; special niece, Judy Baldwin; special cousin, L.W. Tolton; and numerous other extended family and friends.
Mrs. Townsel was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Ray Townsel; parents, Marshall H. Davenport and Lula Ardell Davenport; and her sister, Idalene Autwell.
Pallbearers will be Dillon Townsel, Dallas Townsel, L.W. Tolton, Trint Litteral, Micah Tubb, and R.J. Rampey.
Special thanks to the MICU Unit at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Dr. Akinsanya and staff.
Visitation will be at noon on Tuesday until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -