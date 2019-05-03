Home

Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Edna Yvonne Cox Pendergrass Obituary
The funeral service for Edna Yvonne Cox Pendergrass, 82, of Ashville, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Any who would like to join the family at Rainbow Memorial Gardens at the graveside are welcome.
Yvonne Edmonson was born on March 6, 1937, in Egypt, Alabama. She was married and had three children with Tully Cox of Altoona. She attended Jacksonville State University, where she received her bachelor's in education and later attended the University of Alabama, where she received her master's in special education. She was a homebound teacher for Blount County then taught at Appalachian High School, then St. Clair County High School. She taught special education for 25 years.
She is survived by her son, Johnny Ray Cox; daughters, Lisa Cox and Donna Cox; her grandchildren, Melissa (Jason) Brigmon, Jonathan Eric Cox, Tara Jett (Bret) McGraw and Lesley (Randy) McGuffie; her great grandchildren, Haylee McGuffie, Andrew & Lauren Brigmon and Donna "Stella" McGraw and her sister, Noby Kendricks.
Her pallbearers will be Eric Cox, Andrew Brigmon, Jason Brigmon, Bret McGraw, Randy McGuffie and Jonathan Cox.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 3, 2019
