The sisters of Edward Artice (Art) Frazier invite you to celebrate his life Saturday, June 15, at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel. There will be visitation from 11 a.m. followed by a brief service at 1 p.m.
The family is inviting those who knew their brother to share their memories on this website, or at the service. We would like the occasion to be casual and uplifting, so please wear casual clothes and, if you like, share "an Art story." (We all have a good one.)
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hope Homes, 106 N. Sixth St., Gadsden, AL 35901.
Published in The Gadsden Times from June 13 to June 14, 2019