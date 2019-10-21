Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Edward Cole Obituary
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel, for Edward Cole, who passed from this life on Oct. 19, 2019. Private internment will be held at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Johnny Maxwell and David Smith will officiate, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Edward retired as a Captain with the Attalla Fire Department with 25 years of service. He was a Christian, and member and Deacon of Carnes Chapel Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Martin C. and Suller Cole, and sister, Barbara Osborn. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Cole; daughter, Kimberly (Steve) Jennings; son, Bucky (Pam) Cole; grandchildren, Cody (Erin) Jennings, Ryan (Nikki) Jennings, and Beth Ann Cole and great grandchildren, Easton Jennings and Jasi Jennings.
Pallbearers will be the Attalla Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carnes Chapel FCM Church.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 21, 2019
