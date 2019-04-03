|
Edward Ellis, age 89, of Attalla, passed away Sunday night at his home.
A graveside service was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Bethsaida Cemetery. Bro. Jason Hallmark officiated the service. Casket bearers were Jason Noojin, Greg Noojin, Eric Lester, Trevor Duckett, Lee Ellis and Michael Floyd. Visitation was from 2 until 3:45 at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne Ellis; daughter, Nadine Hughes; grandchildren, Jason Noojin, Greg (Jill) Noojin and Andi (Eric) Lester; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Lauryn, Serra, Macy, Eli and Casey Noojin, Christa and Trevor Duckett; great-great-grandchildren, Ridge and Grey; brothers, Hobert, Kenneth (Dianne) and Will (Linda) Ellis; sister, Brenda Livingston; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Ellis; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Lillie Ellis; brothers, Buford and Leslie Ellis; and sister, Juanice George.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 3, 2019