Memorial Service for Edward Swindall will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. He was 77 years old. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until time of service.
He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1969 and went on to serve 33 years in the National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Swindall; mother, Verna Mae Swindall; and brother, Floyd Swindall.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Swindall; son, Lee Swindall (Tammy); daughter, Shari Cowan (Randall); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.