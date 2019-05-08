Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin "Ed" Price

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin "Ed" Price Obituary
Edwin "Ed" Price, 76, of Homewood, passed away May 6, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ken Ingram officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Ed was a Southside Police Officer and Chief for many years.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray Price and Wayne Price; parents, Lee and Hazel Price; and infant sister, Carolyn Price.
He is survived by his companion, Hilda Bishop; and chosen son, Mack Garmon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Hospital of Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now