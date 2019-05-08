|
|
Edwin "Ed" Price, 76, of Homewood, passed away May 6, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Ken Ingram officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Ed was a Southside Police Officer and Chief for many years.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Ray Price and Wayne Price; parents, Lee and Hazel Price; and infant sister, Carolyn Price.
He is survived by his companion, Hilda Bishop; and chosen son, Mack Garmon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Children's Hospital of Alabama.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 8, 2019