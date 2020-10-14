1/
Elaine Cunningham Bellew
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler Chapel for Elaine Cunningham Bellew, 89, of Boaz, who passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Revs. Russell and Kali Brand will officiate. Burial will follow at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery, Southside, AL.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Elaine was a member of Triune Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid flower gardener.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.H. Bellew; parents, Mark and Clara Cunningham; and son, Donnie Bellew.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharron Bellew Gentry, Deborah Bellew (Tommy) Watts and Tammy Bellew Scott; grandchildren, Kali (Russell) Brand, Joshua (Amanda) Kirkland, Annmarie Kubeczka, Steven Chandler, Hollis Chandler, Mark (Martha) Bellew, Brian (Christy) Grimmett, Heather Fisher, Stephanie (Kenny) Jesse, Jennifer (Keith) Jackson, Justice (Wayne) Jackson, Hollea (Joe) Cate and Zachary Battles; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved