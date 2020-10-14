Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Collier-Butler Chapel for Elaine Cunningham Bellew, 89, of Boaz, who passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020. Revs. Russell and Kali Brand will officiate. Burial will follow at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery, Southside, AL.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Elaine was a member of Triune Baptist Church. She enjoyed cooking and was an avid flower gardener.
She was preceded in death by her husband, W.H. Bellew; parents, Mark and Clara Cunningham; and son, Donnie Bellew.
Survivors include her daughters, Sharron Bellew Gentry, Deborah Bellew (Tommy) Watts and Tammy Bellew Scott; grandchildren, Kali (Russell) Brand, Joshua (Amanda) Kirkland, Annmarie Kubeczka, Steven Chandler, Hollis Chandler, Mark (Martha) Bellew, Brian (Christy) Grimmett, Heather Fisher, Stephanie (Kenny) Jesse, Jennifer (Keith) Jackson, Justice (Wayne) Jackson, Hollea (Joe) Cate and Zachary Battles; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be great-grandsons.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.