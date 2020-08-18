1/
Elaine Dillard Williams
Elaine Dillard Williams passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020. She was the daughter of Carl Dillard and Kate McKelvey Dillard. Although born in Akron, Ohio, she lived and worked in Gadsden, Alabama, until moving to Huntsville. Degrees from Jacksonville State and the University of Alabama prepared her to be an energetic and innovative employee of Gadsden City Schools, serving as principal of Eura Brown, Oscar Adams, and Floyd Elementary. Elaine enjoyed family, friends, her Life Group at Whitesburg Baptist, and worldwide travel.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Williams; and sister, Eleanor Sharp.
She is survived by her sons, Walter A. Williams (Lisa), David C. Williams (Patsy); and grandchildren, Beth Williams, Michael Williams (Charity), David Williams Jr. (Carlee) and Stephen Williams (Hannah). Her great-grandchildren are Devin Gidley, Watson and Sam Williams, and Ezra Williams. She has two great-great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 18 at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden with Dr. Michael Williams, Elaine's grandson, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to the Children's Wing. Text Give2WBC to 73256 or send to Whitesburg Baptist Church, 6806 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville, AL 35802.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
August 18, 2020
Elaine was a wonderful, kind and very witty woman!
I enjoyed being around her so much, never a dull moment.
She had a great life and loving family. I know she will truly be missed.
Debbie Luttrell
Friend
