West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004

Elbert Fleming

Elbert Fleming Obituary
Mr. Elbert Fleming passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson Chapel). West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Viewing is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
He leaves to cherish his memories, children, Samantha Rutledge, Periwinkle Rutledge and James Rutledge; brother, William Fleming; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020
