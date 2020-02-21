|
|
Mr. Elbert Fleming passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson Chapel). West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Viewing is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
He leaves to cherish his memories, children, Samantha Rutledge, Periwinkle Rutledge and James Rutledge; brother, William Fleming; and a host of other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020