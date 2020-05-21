Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery
Elbert V. McDonald Obituary
Graveside services will be at noon Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery for Elbert V. McDonald, 86, of Gadsden, who passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Elbert was a graduate of Sardis High School. He served in the United States Navy. He loved golfing, bowling, fishing, and Alabama football.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Virginia; parents, Edward and Lilli McDonald; and his older brother, Hobert.
He is survived by his son, Gregory McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's research and treatment, www.alzinfo.org.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Kindred Home Health Care, Kindred Hospice, and Coosa Valley Health Care Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 21, 2020
