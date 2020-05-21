|
Graveside services will be at noon Friday, May 22, 2020, at Sardis Baptist Church Cemetery for Elbert V. McDonald, 86, of Gadsden, who passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Elbert was a graduate of Sardis High School. He served in the United States Navy. He loved golfing, bowling, fishing, and Alabama football.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Virginia; parents, Edward and Lilli McDonald; and his older brother, Hobert.
He is survived by his son, Gregory McDonald.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's research and treatment, www.alzinfo.org.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Kindred Home Health Care, Kindred Hospice, and Coosa Valley Health Care Center.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 21, 2020