Elbridge George Benson RobertsonMemorial service for Mr. Elbridge George "Punk" Benson Robertson, 75, of Hokes Bluff will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday December 4, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Michael MacMahon and Father Jose Chacko officiating the service. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.Mr. Robertson passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Verla Robertson, brothers, Sonny and Dale Robertson.Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Eleanor "Cookie" Robertson; daughter: Theresa Marie Robertson Benefield; sons: George David (Marcie) Robertson, Daniel Hugo Robertson, Stephen Michael (Cindy) Robertson; grandchildren: Zachary, Jacob, and Macie Robertson, Grant, Elliot, and Grace Benefield, Addie, and Parker Robertson; 4 great- grandchildren: Madi, Olivia, Asher, and LilyAnn; sisters: Eloise Carroll, and Evelyn Graham; brother: Kenneth Robertson; and numerous nieces and nephews.Mr. Robertson was a life long resident of Hokes Bluff. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church, and served with the Hokes Bluff Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Robertson liked to hunt, fish, watch Alabama football, and the Atlanta Braves. He loved his family more than anything, and also loved to tell his embellished stories. If you knew Punk, you knew his "Punkisms."Pallbearers will be Danny Winkles, Andy Gorecki, Tony Benefield, Randy Phillips Zachary and Jacob Robertson, Grant, and Elliot Benefield.Honorary pallbearers will be School House Hunting Club, Billy Blue, and all his hunting buddies that he shared hunting camps with through the years.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or St. James Catholic School.Online condolences may be left to the family at:Glencoe Hokes Bluff Funeral Home"Our Family Serving Your Family"