Celebration of Life for Elder Harvey Benjamin Bell Jr. will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at New Destiny Christian Church. Interment will be at Forrest Cemetery. Family visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Empowerment Temple Pentecostal Church. He departed this life too soon on October 5, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey Benjamin Bell Sr.
He leaves to cherish a lifetime of wonderful memories to his loving wife of 21 years, Kristie Bell; four sons, Benjamin Ahmad Bell, Kristian Alija Bell, Derrik Krisean Bell (Dominique) & Sincere Deshaun Baker; special niece/daughter, Miranda Greer; two beautiful granddaughters, Alina Rose Bell & Aaliyah Ruth Bell; godson, Logan Edwards; his mother, Mattie Bell; sisters, Elaine Greer, Verna Bell & Lisa (Tim) Vandergrift; nephews, Terrence (Mannesseh) Greer, Jamal (Dakaesha) Greer, J'Brelin Cook, JaBron Swann, Dajon Swann, Trevon Swann, Adidas Byers II; nieces, ZahKiyla Cook, Yasmin Wright and Leilani Swann; sisters-in-law, LaSonya (Ernest) Wright, Tashika (Adidas) Byers, Cashundra (Derosha) Swann; aunts, Eloise (Johnny) Ford, Frankie Blount, Ruby (Percy) Davis and Carrie Woods; special uncle, Barry (Darlene) Bell Sr.; uncles, Benny Jones, Edward (Lavada) Jones, Fred (Dorothy) Jones, John Jones & Lester Woods; special cousins & friends, Zerlene Verges, Sharon Williams, Michael Richardson, Eric Lavender, Julius Cook Jr. and Benny Jones Jr.; a host of great-nieces, -nephews, cousins, co-workers and friends.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 8, 2019