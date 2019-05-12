|
|
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. for Eldon C. Dollar, who passed from this life on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Bro. Larry Garrard and Bro. Philip Elliot officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel is directing.
Mr. Dollar served in the US Army and was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of Cherry Street Baptist Church. He was best known for his work ethic and hand digging footers for many homes in Etowah and surrounding counties.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. N.G. and Mary Ethel Duncan Dollar; brothers, Gordon, Hollis, and Carl Dollar; sisters, Sandy Stansell and Alma Coker; and great-grandson, TJ Butts.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 68 years, Lois Gardner Dollar; children, Blaine (Joy) Dollar, Pam (Tony) Stewart, Lisa (Wayne) Kilgore; grandchildren, Staci (John) Butts, Scott (Hollie) Seawright, Shaine (Carrie) Stewart, Landon Dollar, Amy (Jeff) Momam, Misti (Jeff) Fairchild, Karen (Nico) Stewart, Delta (Mike) Ryan, and Amy Stewart; great-grandchildren, Brooke, Lexie, and Lilah Seawright, Patrick Wood, Brock, and Eli Stewart, Trey and Kyle Underwood, Blake, Sydney, and McKenzie Kate Fairchild, Lauren Williams, Caden Hill, Ethan and Dylan Ellis, and Juliana and Heather Ryan; Sisters, Virginia Satterfield, Brenda Preston, and Ann Watson.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to TJ Butts Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The family will accept visitors on Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2019