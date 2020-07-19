Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Quinn, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmus Quinn; and her brother, Kenneth Quinn.

She graduated from Emma Sansom High School and worked at Life Insurance of Alabama for over 30 years. Betty was a longtime member at 12th Street Baptist Church and was known for her sweet smile and quick wit. She leaves many special friends behind, as well as a much-loved cat.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 at 12th Street Baptist Church.

