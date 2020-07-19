1/1
Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Quinn
Elizabeth Anne "Betty" Quinn, 77, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Elmus Quinn; and her brother, Kenneth Quinn.
She graduated from Emma Sansom High School and worked at Life Insurance of Alabama for over 30 years. Betty was a longtime member at 12th Street Baptist Church and was known for her sweet smile and quick wit. She leaves many special friends behind, as well as a much-loved cat.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 21 at 12th Street Baptist Church.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
12th Street Baptist Church
