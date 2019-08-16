|
Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Cash will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Betty D. Robinson Chapel of West Gadsden Funeral Home. Pastor Grady E. Robinson Jr., eulogist. Interment at Lincoln Hills Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
Public Visitation will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory, children: Teresa Cash, Nakia Cash, Debra Cash, Brenda Cash, Sandy Montgomery, Rosie Montgomery, Doris Ruth Cash, Jonnie Cash, Barbara Cash, Fiala Cash, Michael (Lynn) Cash, Edward Cash, Muhammad (Greta) Hassan, Terry Cash, Darryl Cash, Benny Cash, Keanecus Cash, William Lapsley and Charles (Julia) Cash; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
West Gadsden Funeral Home. 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019