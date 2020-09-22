Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Elizabeth Hathcock, 81, of Gadsden, who passed from this life on September 18, 2020. Rev. Neil Ford, Rev. Steve Minyard, and Colin Edwards officiated. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Elizabeth was a native of Gadsden. She was a member of Smith Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being outside while tending to her flower gardens and any creative project she decided to undertake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Azzie Baker; husband, Charles Howard Hathcock; brother, Arnold Baker; grandson, Eric Hathcock; and son-in-law, Robby Edwards.

She is survived by her children, Mike Hathcock (Debbie), Terry Hathcock, and Belinda Edwards; grandchildren, Tony Hathcock (Heather), Shalon Hathcock Steed (Christopher), Colin Edwards (Lauren), and Kyle Edwards; great-grandchildren, Mary Reagan Hathcock, Caroline Hathcock, Emma Hathcock, Charlotte Hathcock; siblings, Carolyn Sprayberry and C.L. Baker (Becky); an abundance of nieces and nephews; and chosen family, Tim Black, Neal Reynolds, and Maggie Grizzard.

Pallbearers will be Tony Hathcock, Kyle Edwards, Leslie Baker, Neil Reynolds, Shalon Hathcock Steed, Lana Baker Cantrell, Tim Black, and Neal Reynolds; and honorary pallbearer Christopher Steed.



