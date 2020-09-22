1/1
Elizabeth Hathcock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Elizabeth Hathcock, 81, of Gadsden, who passed from this life on September 18, 2020. Rev. Neil Ford, Rev. Steve Minyard, and Colin Edwards officiated. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Elizabeth was a native of Gadsden. She was a member of Smith Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed being outside while tending to her flower gardens and any creative project she decided to undertake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Azzie Baker; husband, Charles Howard Hathcock; brother, Arnold Baker; grandson, Eric Hathcock; and son-in-law, Robby Edwards.
She is survived by her children, Mike Hathcock (Debbie), Terry Hathcock, and Belinda Edwards; grandchildren, Tony Hathcock (Heather), Shalon Hathcock Steed (Christopher), Colin Edwards (Lauren), and Kyle Edwards; great-grandchildren, Mary Reagan Hathcock, Caroline Hathcock, Emma Hathcock, Charlotte Hathcock; siblings, Carolyn Sprayberry and C.L. Baker (Becky); an abundance of nieces and nephews; and chosen family, Tim Black, Neal Reynolds, and Maggie Grizzard.
Pallbearers will be Tony Hathcock, Kyle Edwards, Leslie Baker, Neil Reynolds, Shalon Hathcock Steed, Lana Baker Cantrell, Tim Black, and Neal Reynolds; and honorary pallbearer Christopher Steed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved