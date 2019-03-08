|
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at New Beginnings Church (907 S. Third Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901), for Ella Mae Martin, 80, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The Rev. Gary Ashley will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ella Mae was a longtime resident of Etowah County.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby J. Martin; son, Timothy (Debbie) Martin; daughter, Kimberly (Doug) Matthews; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ed (Betty) Atchley, Donald (Janice) Atchley, Charles (Glenda) Atchley; nieces, Deleatha (Jack) Witteveen, Janice Johnson; brothers-in-law, Brett (Sheree) Martin, Elton (Betty) Martin.
There will be no visitation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2019