Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
New Beginnings Church
907 S. Third Ave
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella Mae Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ella Mae Martin Obituary
Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at New Beginnings Church (907 S. Third Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901), for Ella Mae Martin, 80, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. The Rev. Gary Ashley will officiate. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ella Mae was a longtime resident of Etowah County.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby J. Martin; son, Timothy (Debbie) Martin; daughter, Kimberly (Doug) Matthews; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ed (Betty) Atchley, Donald (Janice) Atchley, Charles (Glenda) Atchley; nieces, Deleatha (Jack) Witteveen, Janice Johnson; brothers-in-law, Brett (Sheree) Martin, Elton (Betty) Martin.
There will be no visitation.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now