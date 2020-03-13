|
|
Ellen Gann Trewhitt, 86, of Steele, passed away March 11, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Karl Abernathy, the Rev. Terry Tibbs and the Rev. Thomas Wallace officiating. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Deerman's Chapel.
Ellen has gone to be with her Lord and all her loved ones. Ellen was a lifelong resident of St. Clair County. She was the oldest living member of Deerman's Chapel Church and was retired from the Ashville Middle School lunchroom as manager.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, of 57-plus years; a son, Russell John Trewhitt; parents, Jones and Lizzie Gann and three sisters, Alma Dockery, Alice Gann and Tressie Gann.
Ellen is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Terry) Mulkey and grandson, Calvin Mulkey.
Pallbearers will be Calvin Mulkey, Brian Wilson, Jimmy Robinson, Lambert Blakely, Daniel Hubbard, Samuel Lemons, Danny Battles and Rex Whisenant.
Honorary pallbearers are all personal friends.
Special thanks to everyone for all they did, and to caretakers, Jane Isbell and Ms. Byers, and all the prayers and visits.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 13, 2020