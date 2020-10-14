1/
Ellis H. Whitt
Graveside services for Mr. Ellis H. Whitt, 90, of Birmingham, formerly of Anniston, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Forestlawn Gardens with Rev. Rick Searle officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. Thursday at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs.
Mr. Whitt passed away on October 11, 2020, in Birmingham.
Mr. Whitt was born in Etowah County and grew up in the Whitesboro Community. He graduated from Sardis High School in 1948. Mr. Whitt worked for two years at Republic Steel, then in 1950, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served his country with honor for three years and was a veteran of the Korean War. Following his discharge, he worked the evening shift at Republic Steel and attended Jacksonville State University during the day, and graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1958. Mr. Whitt went on to work for Alabama Power and retired in 1994 as a hydro plant superintendent. He was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Anniston.
Mr. Whitt was preceded in death by his parents, Willie H. and Velma Battles Whitt; brothers, William H., Lowell, Bobby, and Alvin Whitt; and sisters, Imo Harris, Eloise Johnson, and Della Samples.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Genelle Lindley Whitt; and his sons, Jeffrey Whitt (Mary Jane) of Birmingham, AL, and Timothy Whitt of Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 4100 Ronnaki Road, Anniston, AL 36207; the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 (www.woundedwarriorproject.org); or the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, VA 22314 (www.salvationarmyusa.org).
In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests attending the visitation and services are kindly asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
