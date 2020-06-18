A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Village Chapel for Elmer Lee Coffey, 93, Gadsden, who died Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Coffey was a veteran of the Korean War. He worked in the automotive industry for Glenwood Pierson at Pollock and then worked at Pierson's Chevrolet until he retired at the age of 82. Elmer served as a deacon at several churches throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Effie Coffey; sister, Audrey Clark; and mother-in-law, Jewell Veal.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mozell Coffey; daughter, Brenda Gamblin; foster daughter, Joan Blanks; grandson, Greg Nelson; brothers, Marvin Ray (Hattie) Coffey, Junior (Elizabeth) Coffey and Donald (Northene) Coffey; sisters, Thelma (Howard) Meadows, Jean (Kenneth) Clark, Linda Faulkner and Barbara Proctor; and sister-in-law, Nell Garger.

Special thanks to Encompass Health and caregivers, Bridget Wise, Mary Thacker, Karen Payne, Lori Hornsby, Fred Whitt and Suzanne Smith; and also to the staff of Jerry's Pharmacy.

