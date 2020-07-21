Elmer Lee Long, 88, of Rainbow City, has gone to the arms of Jesus, his Savior, on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born February 3, 1932, in Raeford, North Carolina. He worked for Rhodes Furniture Company for 18 years. Elmer was a highly respected businessman, and founded Long Furniture Co. in 1978 in Rainbow City. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and Christian who honored the Lord all his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, W.J. and Ella Long; brothers, J.D. Long and Carl Long; and son, Barry Long.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Edwina Long; daughter, Patty Long Beal (George); Elmer's children, Rodney (Theresa), Lori and Kim; grandchildren of Edwina and Elmer: Lauren (Jace) and Kayleigh Watkins, Lauren and Lyndsay Beal; great-grandson, Hayden Fry; brother-in-law, Pete Dionis; Patty's mother-in-law, Linda Beal; nieces and nephews, and special niece, Cindy (Jon) Campbell; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, Jane Clayton and sitters, Daniel Cornutt and all employees of Long Furniture.

The family will have a private family funeral service at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store