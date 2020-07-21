1/1
Elmer Lee Long
1932 - 2020
Elmer Lee Long, 88, of Rainbow City, has gone to the arms of Jesus, his Savior, on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born February 3, 1932, in Raeford, North Carolina. He worked for Rhodes Furniture Company for 18 years. Elmer was a highly respected businessman, and founded Long Furniture Co. in 1978 in Rainbow City. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and Christian who honored the Lord all his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W.J. and Ella Long; brothers, J.D. Long and Carl Long; and son, Barry Long.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Edwina Long; daughter, Patty Long Beal (George); Elmer's children, Rodney (Theresa), Lori and Kim; grandchildren of Edwina and Elmer: Lauren (Jace) and Kayleigh Watkins, Lauren and Lyndsay Beal; great-grandson, Hayden Fry; brother-in-law, Pete Dionis; Patty's mother-in-law, Linda Beal; nieces and nephews, and special niece, Cindy (Jon) Campbell; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, Jane Clayton and sitters, Daniel Cornutt and all employees of Long Furniture.
The family will have a private family funeral service at Morgan Funeral Chapel. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
July 21, 2020
My friend on business...always honest, trustworthy..respected..purchased furniture from him, from Gadsden to Montgomery and back. A true honest businessman..a rare find.
MARVIN GRIER
Friend
