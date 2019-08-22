Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Old Harmony Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Old Harmony Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer Hare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer Wayne Hare

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer Wayne Hare Obituary
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, and visitation following until 3 p.m. at Old Harmony Baptist Church, for Elmer Wayne Hare, 69, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, August 21. Brother O.B. Works will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Hare was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore and Dorothy Hare; sister, Jean Russell; grandson, Anthony Salster; and niece, Lisa Driskell.
He is survived by his children, Rhonda (James) Taylor, Tammy (Billy) Brady, Jeffrey Wayne Hare; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Melba) Hare, Brenda (O.B.) Works, Darlene Guffey, Teresa Waddell, Karen (Steve) Smith and Ray Hare; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Special thanks to Dr. K.J. Shah for his years of care, and Riverview Regional Medical Center for their care during his illness.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now