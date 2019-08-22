|
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, and visitation following until 3 p.m. at Old Harmony Baptist Church, for Elmer Wayne Hare, 69, of Gadsden, who passed away Wednesday, August 21. Brother O.B. Works will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Hare was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmore and Dorothy Hare; sister, Jean Russell; grandson, Anthony Salster; and niece, Lisa Driskell.
He is survived by his children, Rhonda (James) Taylor, Tammy (Billy) Brady, Jeffrey Wayne Hare; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Melba) Hare, Brenda (O.B.) Works, Darlene Guffey, Teresa Waddell, Karen (Steve) Smith and Ray Hare; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Special thanks to Dr. K.J. Shah for his years of care, and Riverview Regional Medical Center for their care during his illness.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 22, 2019