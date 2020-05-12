|
Funeral service for Mrs. Elouise Weaver Lipscomb, 86, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Rev. Mark Dobbs and Rev. Mark Willingham officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Union #3 Cemetery. The family received friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lipscomb passed away on May 8, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Ed Weaver; mother, Eliza Weaver; sisters, Kathleen Weaver and Mary Ann Hollingsworth; brothers, Alan Weaver, Earl Weaver, Raymond Weaver; nephews, Robert Weaver and James Alan Weaver.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Eugene Lipscomb; children, Wanda (Michael) Murray, Earlene (Danny) Burke, Randy (Connie) Lipscomb and Tina Lipscomb; grandchildren, Robert Murray, Eric Murray, Brian Burke, Lisa Elrod, Jesse Lipscomb, Jimmy Lipscomb, Hayden Lipscomb; step-grandchildren, Jeremy Bruce and Cassey Bruce; great-grandchildren, Andrew Murray, Hunter Burke, Max Murray, Austin Vice, Gage Murray, Kaleb Elrod, Ava Elrod, Kinley Elrod, Daxson Lipscomb, Jacelun Lipscomb, Coen Lipscomb; step-great-grandchildren, Conner Bruce and Colin Bruce; sister, Betty Jo Clark; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a loving wife of 68 years and loving mother to her children and grandchildren. She was a caregiver, but most of all a dedicated child of God.
Pallbearers will be Brian Burke, Hunter Burke, Austin Vice, Kaleb Elrod, Jimmy Lipscomb and Jesse Lipscomb.
Honorary pallbearer is Hayden Lipscomb.
Special thanks to caregiver Amy Martin and Encompass Hospice.
