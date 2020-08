Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Mr. Elwood Kimball will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home announcing.

The family is so thankful for your prayers and acts of kindness; however, due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and health risks, they are requesting no personal visits at the home nor gifts of food.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store