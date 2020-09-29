1/1
Emelia Blier Pelletier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emelia Blier Pelletier passed from this life on September 25, 2020. A funeral service was held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Samuel's Chapel. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Emelia (Mia) Blier Pelletier was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nicole Hebert; mother, Ernestine Blier; father, William Blier; sisters, Lori Deschaine, Rena Saucier, Leona Paradis; brothers, Ernie Blier and Herbie Blier.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Dian Ferrell (Jim), Gallant, AL; sons, Garland Pelletier (Kathy), Denver, NC, Bobby Noland Pelletier (Nina), Bryant, AL; sisters, Rosemary Berube (Ron), West Springfield, MA, Irma Randall, West Springfield, MA; brother, Alvey Blier (Linda), Enfield, CT; 31 nieces and nephews; 53 great-nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and caregivers Wanda Smith and Ashley Owen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved