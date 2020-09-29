Emelia Blier Pelletier passed from this life on September 25, 2020. A funeral service was held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Samuel's Chapel. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Emelia (Mia) Blier Pelletier was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Nicole Hebert; mother, Ernestine Blier; father, William Blier; sisters, Lori Deschaine, Rena Saucier, Leona Paradis; brothers, Ernie Blier and Herbie Blier.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Dian Ferrell (Jim), Gallant, AL; sons, Garland Pelletier (Kathy), Denver, NC, Bobby Noland Pelletier (Nina), Bryant, AL; sisters, Rosemary Berube (Ron), West Springfield, MA, Irma Randall, West Springfield, MA; brother, Alvey Blier (Linda), Enfield, CT; 31 nieces and nephews; 53 great-nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Comfort Care Hospice and caregivers Wanda Smith and Ashley Owen.

