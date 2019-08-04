|
|
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Village Chapel for Emily Ann Davis, 83, who went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Chapel. The Rev. Richard Martin will officiate. Burial will follow in Crestwood Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
She was a member of Bethesda Christian Center and an attendee at Alabama City United Methodist Church and Julia Street Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was born Emily Ann Arndt on May 24, 1936, to Raymond and Marjorie Arndt and attended Burton High School in Burton, Ohio. Early on she worked at Chardon Rubber Company and then for a small nursing home, where she found her love of caregiving as a nurse aide. After moving to Gadsden, she was employed by Bell South. Later she was employed by the Presbyterian Children's Home in Talladega, as a house mother where she ministered to as many as 16 girls. She enrolled in Nursing School and graduated at the top of her class earning her LPN license in 1981. Mom was a nurse by vocation but also in spirit. She was a minister of love and peace to her patients and their families as well as her own.
Mom was a fun person and loved being a mother and grandmother. She was an overcomer and a strong example. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marjorie Arndt; husbands, Gerald Tompkins and B.J. Davis; beloved daughter, Amy Suzanne Davis; and son-in-law, Larry Cushen.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her sister, Katherine (Wilson) Gynn, Cedar Lake, Indiana; sister-in-law, Barbara Sanford, Chardon, Ohio; children, Cynthia (Joe) Sanders, Gadsden, Beth (Rodney) Burton, Leesburg, Judy (Wayne) Stanley, Warner Robbins, Georgia, Steve (Gina) Davis, Southside, and Dorinda (Gene) Bartlett, Boaz; 17 grandchildren, 30 plus great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Special thanks to the staffs of Gadsden Health and Rehab and Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
Now she receives the final blessing, "Well done my good and faithful servant".
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 4, 2019