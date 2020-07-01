Emily Chandler, 49, of Ohatchee, died Friday, June 26, 2020.

She will be remembered for her love of animals, the beach, reading, television and especially her love for her family. She was loved as much as she loved and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Loren Shelite.

She is survived by husband, Sean Chandler; children, April Labertone, Jeffrey Labertone; sisters, Lori (Tim) Bonnewell, Erma (Jim) Michalak, Deborah (Chris) Steward; parents, Guy and Anita Powell and Garry Shelite; and a large extended family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store