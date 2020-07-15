Funeral service for Mrs. Emma Gertrude Lowery, 79, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Brother Hollis Martin officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service Thursday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lowery passed away on July 12, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Lowery; granddaughter, Carolyn Rebecca Childers; parents, Robert and Emma Allison; brother, Cooper Allison; sisters, Rebecca Allison Ezell and Carolyn Allison Cromwell.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robin June Lowery (Michael) Johnson and John Paul (Christina) Lowery; grandchildren, Layla (Chris) Childers Matthews, Dewayne Joseph "D.J." Childers, Matthew Lowery and Chloe Lowery; nieces and nephews, Timothy Frank Ezell, Frances Ezell Martin, Florence Ezell Jordan, Kent Allison, Forrest Allison, Michael Cromwell and Cathy Cromwell Pott.
Mrs. Lowery was a lifelong resident of Etowah County, where she grew up in East Gadsden, eventually settling in Hokes Bluff in her adult years. She was a graduate of Glencoe High School class of 1960, where she was a member of the high school marching band. After high school, she worked at the Mexican Chili parlor in downtown Gadsden. She attended the Hokes Bluff Senior Center until she became homebound. She loved to watch her Little House on the Prairie and Gunsmoke. She enjoyed her mani/pedi days and always chose pink.
Pallbearers will be Michael Johnson, Chris Matthews, D.J. Childers, John Paul Lowery, Matthew Lowery and Charlie Byrd.
