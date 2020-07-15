1/1
Emma Gertrude Lowery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Mrs. Emma Gertrude Lowery, 79, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Brother Hollis Martin officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of the service Thursday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lowery passed away on July 12, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Joseph Lowery; granddaughter, Carolyn Rebecca Childers; parents, Robert and Emma Allison; brother, Cooper Allison; sisters, Rebecca Allison Ezell and Carolyn Allison Cromwell.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robin June Lowery (Michael) Johnson and John Paul (Christina) Lowery; grandchildren, Layla (Chris) Childers Matthews, Dewayne Joseph "D.J." Childers, Matthew Lowery and Chloe Lowery; nieces and nephews, Timothy Frank Ezell, Frances Ezell Martin, Florence Ezell Jordan, Kent Allison, Forrest Allison, Michael Cromwell and Cathy Cromwell Pott.
Mrs. Lowery was a lifelong resident of Etowah County, where she grew up in East Gadsden, eventually settling in Hokes Bluff in her adult years. She was a graduate of Glencoe High School class of 1960, where she was a member of the high school marching band. After high school, she worked at the Mexican Chili parlor in downtown Gadsden. She attended the Hokes Bluff Senior Center until she became homebound. She loved to watch her Little House on the Prairie and Gunsmoke. She enjoyed her mani/pedi days and always chose pink.
Pallbearers will be Michael Johnson, Chris Matthews, D.J. Childers, John Paul Lowery, Matthew Lowery and Charlie Byrd.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved