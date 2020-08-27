Homegoing Service for Mrs. Emma Lois Cylar will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery with Rev. James D. Aaron, Jr., Eulogist.

She departed this life on August 26, 2020, and leaves six children to cherish her memories – Irma Jean, Atlanta GA, Frank (Diann), Gadsden AL, Thomas (Yolanda), Stone Mountain, GA, Cynthia Sanchez, Huntsville, AL, Anthony (Marva), Attalla, AL, and Michella Cylar, Attalla AL; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends. Special nephews, Harold Caselberry and Charles Caselberry; special niece, Carolyn Caselberry; sisters-in-law, Mary Cylar, Marie Cylar, Dorothy Haire.

Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

