Emma Lois Cylar
Homegoing Service for Mrs. Emma Lois Cylar will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery with Rev. James D. Aaron, Jr., Eulogist.
She departed this life on August 26, 2020, and leaves six children to cherish her memories – Irma Jean, Atlanta GA, Frank (Diann), Gadsden AL, Thomas (Yolanda), Stone Mountain, GA, Cynthia Sanchez, Huntsville, AL, Anthony (Marva), Attalla, AL, and Michella Cylar, Attalla AL; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends. Special nephews, Harold Caselberry and Charles Caselberry; special niece, Carolyn Caselberry; sisters-in-law, Mary Cylar, Marie Cylar, Dorothy Haire.
Service by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home

Published in The Gadsden Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Service
10:00 AM
Lincoln Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
August 27, 2020
MY SINCEREST CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF MS. EMMA CYLAR. PRAYERS OF COMFORT, STRENGTH AND UNDERSTANDING ARE BEING LIFTED FOR EACH OF YOU. THERE ARE SO MANY CHILDHOOD MEMORIES WITH MS. EMMA FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD AND CHURCH.
TRACI M. FORD
Friend
