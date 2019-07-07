|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Emma Ree Battles, 84, of Webster's Chapel, who passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Pastor Leslee Bailey, David Holcombe, Randall Skinner, and Sawyer Spratlin will officiate. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mrs. Battles graduated from Alexandria High School. She was a member of Tredegar Congregational Holiness Church. She grew up in Webster's Chapel.
She was preceded in death by husband, Horace Battles; parents, Dovie and Ola Welch; brother, Perry Welch.
She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Battles (Mike) Spratlin; grandson, Sawyer (Amy) Spratlin; brothers, Elmer (Martha) Welch, Bobby (Pat) Welch; sister-in-law, Donna Welch; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Pat Welch, Patsy Praytor, Elsie Loyd, Deidra Holland, Clay County Home Health and Southern Ambulance service in Wedowee.
The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 7, 2019