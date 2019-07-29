|
Mr. Emory Darrell Lee, 63, passed away July 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy E. Lee; children, Holly and Tracy Lee and his wife, Patty Lee.
He leaves behind his loving mother, Marcelene Lee; grandchildren, Austin and Jessica Battles; great-grandchildren, Ariana and Emory James; sisters, Glenda (Jack) Champion, Patricia (Edward) Kitchens, Sandra (John) Finch, Marsha (Evan) Bearden and many nieces and nephews.
He will be cremated and no funeral services will be held.
Services by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 29, 2019