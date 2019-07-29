Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home
1318 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-4366
Resources
More Obituaries for Emory Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emory Darrell Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emory Darrell Lee Obituary
Mr. Emory Darrell Lee, 63, passed away July 25, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tommy E. Lee; children, Holly and Tracy Lee and his wife, Patty Lee.
He leaves behind his loving mother, Marcelene Lee; grandchildren, Austin and Jessica Battles; great-grandchildren, Ariana and Emory James; sisters, Glenda (Jack) Champion, Patricia (Edward) Kitchens, Sandra (John) Finch, Marsha (Evan) Bearden and many nieces and nephews.
He will be cremated and no funeral services will be held.
Services by Professionals, Gadsden Memorial Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now