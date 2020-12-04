Emory E. ("Mac") McDougal

(10/16/1920-12/2/2020) Emory passed away peacefully a few weeks beyond his 100th birthday December 2, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Huntsville, Ala.

He was born in Etowah County Alabama to Ella LaDicey Crossley McDougal and John Jenkins McDougal (who disliked his middle name so much he instead gave his sons only a middle initial). He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Dover McDougal, his parents, sister Alma McDougal Duncan, and three infant siblings - Otis O, Dewey D, and Eva Marie. He is survived by daughters Kay Heckman (Richard) and Sue McDougal (Randy Maddox), son Gary (Karen), grandson Patrick McDougal, granddaughter Katherine McDougal (Casey Lapoint), and brother Arthur A. McDougal.

His had a remarkable life, in its length, as well as in his service to his family, his church, and his country. After graduation from high school, he joined the Navy during WWII, serving stateside as an aviation machinist mate and tail-gunner (chosen because he was small enough to fit into that space). Following his military service, he attended college on the Gi Bill, first at Snead State Junior College in Boaz, Alabama, then to Alabama Polytechnical Institution at Auburn (now Auburn University), graduating in 1948 with a degree in agriculture. Finding no opportunities as an agricultural extension agent, he subsequently took the Civil Service Exam and worked for the Social Security Administration in Paducah, Ky. and Gadsden Alabama until his retirement.

He married Mary Pauline Dover in June of 1949 and they had three children – Gary, Kay and Sue. As the first college graduate in his family, he ensured that they would be well educated with each graduating with a college degree as well as with graduate and professional degrees. He adored his grandchildren Patrick and Katherine and celebrated their accomplishments, educational and personal.

He was a Scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts and touched the lives of many of his scouts over the years, including some who came to think of him not only as their leader, but also as a friend and hero.

There is probably no greater tribute to him than when toward the end of their 42 year marriage he became Mary's extremely faithful and loving caregiver after she developed multiple complications of diabetes until her death in 1991.

Emory was actively involved in the Baptist Church his entire life, serving as deacon, Sunday school teacher, even becoming licensed to preach. He especially was involved in mission work. He was an active member of Baptist Men Disaster Relief Team, serving in disasters including the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami in Thailand as well as hurricane, flood, and tornado relief in many areas of this country.

His Christian mission work was very important to him and led to multiple trips to Romania on church-building missions. His local and regional mission work with his church led to lasting relationships with many, including the younger girls of the church who by all reports adored him.

He indeed led a remarkable long life and will be missed. A graveside service for family was held Monday December 7, 2020at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth officiated the service. Life-honoring memorials may be made to those he supported: Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville TN 37214; Marshall Baptist Disaster Relief, 3555 Al-69, Guntersville, AL 35975; Mission Fund of Sardis Baptist Church, 1501 Church St., Boaz, AL 35956.

Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing



