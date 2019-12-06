|
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Enoch L. "Crip" Cameron, 63, of Attalla, will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church in Attalla with Pastor Tyson Burwell, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Attalla City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 6, 2019