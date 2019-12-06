Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Attalla, AL
Enoch L. Cameron Obituary
Celebration of Life service for Mr. Enoch L. "Crip" Cameron, 63, of Attalla, will be held at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church in Attalla with Pastor Tyson Burwell, Officiating. Interment will follow in the Attalla City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 5-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
To read the full obituary please visit our website at www.prestigememorialfh.com
Professional service entrusted to: Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory 2412 Sansom Ave. Gadsden, AL 35904 Tel: 256-438-5506 Prestige Memorial," Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 6, 2019
