Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Edgemont Cemetery for Enzo Layne McCormack , 18 months, of Blount County, who passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Enzo is survived by his father: Joshua Clark; mother: Samantha McCormack: brother: Jessie; sister: Skylar; grandparents: John and Justina Day, David and Sheila Clark, Marie and David Sellew, and Paul and Angela McCormack along with several aunts, uncles, great grandparents, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be William Freeman Sr. and Paul McCormack.
Special thanks to Children's Hospital in Birmingham and Staff, Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Chapel, Edgemont Cemetery, City of Anniston, Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Alabama National Guard, Koch's Foods and Goodyear in Gadsden.
The family will receive friends 9-10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 15, 2019